Un architecte renommé de 70 ans fait fuir une bande de voleurs armés d'une "meuleuse d'angle" (Vidéo)

par SLT 14 Mai 2023, 15:36 Derbyshire Voleurs Vélo Grande-Bretagne Articles de Sam La Touch
I find myself in an altercation with angle-grinder wielding rustlers after my #Brompton. Fended off with the help of son & daughter and the proprietor of El Ganzo!— Ben Derbyshire PPRIBA FRSA HonAIA (@ben_derbyshire) May 12, 2023
Lesson 1: In extremis make lots of noise & take loads of pictures.
Lesson 2: Swap Brompton for my tatty old Giant? pic.twitter.com/vm6tIUREp2
