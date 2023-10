Israël cible des journalistes et tue leurs familles alors que l’administration de Biden & Big Tech réduisent les Palestiniens au silence (The GrayZone)

Channel 13 journalist Zvi Yehezkeli admits Israel purposefully and premeditatedly murdered the family of Al Jazeera Gaza bureau chief Wael Dahdouh: “Generally we know the target. For example, today there was a target: the family of an Al Jazeera reporter. In general, we know.” https://t.co/sOJk8uNMMc

— David Sheen (@davidsheen) October 26, 2023