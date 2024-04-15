Overblog
Editer l'article Suivre ce blog Administration + Créer mon blog
Le-Blog-Sam-La-Touch.over-blog.com

L'Allemagne interdit l'entrée de l'ex-ministre grec Varoufakis "afin d'empêcher toute propagande antisémite et anti-israélienne" lors d'une conférence pro-Palestinienne à Berlin finalement annulée par les autorités (AFP)

par AFP 15 Avril 2024, 04:36 Varoufakis Interdiction de séjour Censure Allemagne Collaboration Israël Colonialisme Palestine Articles de Sam La Touch

L'Allemagne interdit l'entrée de l'ex-ministre grec Varoufakis
AFP, 15.04.24

The video on Palestine that got Yanis Varoufakis BANNED from Germany

Pour être informé des derniers articles, inscrivez vous :
Vous aimerez aussi :
Voici la vidéo des propos sur la Palestine qui ont entraîné le bannissement de Yanis Varoufakis d’Allemagne (Vidéo)
Voici la vidéo des propos sur la Palestine qui ont entraîné le bannissement de Yanis Varoufakis d’Allemagne (Vidéo)
Tsipras et Varoufakis vers la capitulation finale (CADTM)
Tsipras et Varoufakis vers la capitulation finale (CADTM)
La première capitulation de Varoufakis-Tsipras fin février 2015 (CADTM)
La première capitulation de Varoufakis-Tsipras fin février 2015 (CADTM)
Varoufakis-Tsipras vers l’accord funeste avec l’Eurogroupe du 20 février 2015 (CADTM)
Varoufakis-Tsipras vers l’accord funeste avec l’Eurogroupe du 20 février 2015 (CADTM)

Haut de page

Theme: Autofocus © 2024 - Hébergé par Overblog