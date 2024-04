WCK. Le célèbre chef préféré du département d’État étatsunien construit un quai d’aide à Gaza avec des décombres volés (The GrayZone)

I welcomed José Andrés of @WCKitchen @chefjoseandres as @U24_gov_ua ambassador. His strong voice helps us maintain global support.

José Andrés has supported Ukraine and Ukrainians since the first days of the full-scale war. He is still here with us.

We will always be grateful. pic.twitter.com/nZ1kAxHOYc

— Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) September 14, 2023