Le secrétaire général de l’ONU appelle à une enquête internationale sur les charniers à Gaza (Vidéo)

I am deeply alarmed by reports of mass graves in Gaza.— António Guterres (@antonioguterres) April 30, 2024
Independent investigators must be allowed immediate access.
The families of the dead have a right to know what happened.
The world has a right to accountability for any violations of int’l law that may have taken place. pic.twitter.com/LepGD9UlZY
Traduction :
Je suis profondément alarmé par les informations faisant état de fosses communes à Gaza.
Les enquêteurs indépendants doivent avoir un accès immédiat.
Les familles des morts ont le droit de savoir ce qui s’est passé.
Le monde a le droit de répondre de toute violation du droit international qui pourrait avoir eu lieu. pic.twitter.com/LepGD9UlZY
— António Guterres (@antonioguterres) 30 avril 2024