Le secrétaire général de l’ONU appelle à une enquête internationale sur les charniers à Gaza (Vidéo)

par SLT 3 Mai 2024, 19:03 Gaza ONU Guteres Enquëte CHarniers Armée israélienne Allégations Israël Colonialisme Palestine Articles de Sam La Touch

Traduction :

Je suis profondément alarmé par les informations faisant état de fosses communes à Gaza.

Les enquêteurs indépendants doivent avoir un accès immédiat.

Les familles des morts ont le droit de savoir ce qui s’est passé.

Le monde a le droit de répondre de toute violation du droit international qui pourrait avoir eu lieu. pic.twitter.com/LepGD9UlZY
— António Guterres (@antonioguterres) 30 avril 2024

