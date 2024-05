"Nous sommes tous fous ici !"

- “In that direction,” the Cat said, waving its right paw round, “lives a Hatter: and in that direction,” waving the other paw, “lives a March Hare. Visit either you like: they’re both mad.”

- “But I don’t want to go among mad people,” Alice remarked.

- “Oh, you can’t help that,” said the Cat: “we’re all mad here. I’m mad. You’re mad.”

- “How do you know I’m mad?” said Alice.

- “You must be,” said the Cat, “or you wouldn’t have come here.”...