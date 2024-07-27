Gil Scott-Heron - Work For Peace (The Military and the Monetary) / The Revolution Will Not be Televised (Vidéos)

Gil Scott-Heron : Work For Peace (The Military & The Monetary)
Work for Peace (Gil Scott Heron)
Back when Eisenhower was the President
Retour quand Eisenhower était Président
Golf courses was where most of his time was spent.
Il a passé le plus clair de son temps sur les Greens
So I never paid much attention to what the President said
Aussi je n'ai jamais prêté attention à ce que disait le Président
Because in general, I believed the General was politically dead,
Parce qu'en général, je pense que le Général est politiquement mort
But he always seemed to know how muscles were going to be flexed
Mais il semblait toujours savoir quand il fallait fléchir les muscles
He kept mumbling something about a military-industrial complex.
Il a continué à marmonner quelque chose sur le complexe militaro-industriel
Americans no longer fight to keep their shores safe,
Les Etatsuniens ne se battent plus pour garder leurs rives sûres
Just to keep the jobs going in the arms making workplace.
Juste pour garder le travail dans les bras de ceux qui font le boulot
Then they pretend to be gripped by some sort of political reflex,
Puis, ils prétendent être saisis par une sorte de réflexe politique ,
But all they're doing is paying dues to the Military Industrial Complex.
Mais tout ce qu'ils font est de payer leurs cotisations au complexe militaro-industriel
The military and monetary
Le militaire et le monétaire
The military and monetary
Le militaire et le monétaire
The military and monetary
Le militaire et le monétaire
The military and the monetary
Le militaire et le monétaire
Get together whenever they think it's necessary
Vont ensemble quand ils pensent que c'est nécessaire
They have turned our brothers and sisters into mercenaries,
Ils ont transformé nos frères et nos soeurs en mercenaires
They are turning the planet into a cemetary.
Ils sont en train de transformer la planète en cimetières
The military and the monetary
Le militaire et le monétaire
Use the media as intermediaries.
Utilisent les médias comme intermédiaires
They are determined to keep the citizens secondary
Ils sont déterminés à reléguer les citoyens au second plan
They make so many decisions that seem arbitrary.
Ils prennent tant de décisions semblant si arbitraires
We've been standing behind the 'Commander-in-Chief'
Nous sommes restés derrière le Commandant en Chef
Who was under a spotlight, shaking like a leaf
Qui était derrière les spots tremblant comme une feuille
Because the ship of state had landed on an economic reef
Parce que le navire de l'État avait atterri sur un récif économique
So we knew he'd be bringing us messages of grief.
Nous savions donc qu'il allait nous apporter des messages douloureux
The military and monetary
Le militaire et le monétaire
Were 'Shielded' by January and went 'Storming' into February.
Sont blindés pour janvier et partent à l'attaque en février
They brought us pot-bellied Generals as luminaries.
Ils nous ont apporté des généraux ventrus comme luminaires.
Two weeks before I hadn't heard of the sons of Bitches
Deux semaines auparavant je n'avais pas entendu parler de ces fils de putes
And then all of a sudden they were legendary.
Et soudainement, ils sont tous devenus des héros
They took the honor from the honorary
Ils ont pris l'honneur dans les honoraires
They took the dignity from the dignitaries
Ils ont pris la dignité des dignitaires
They took the secrets from the secretaries
Ils ont pris les secrets des secrétaires
But they left the 'bitch' in 'obituary'
Mais ils ont laissé à la chienne une note nécrologique
The Military and the Monetary,
Le militaire et le monétaire
from thousands of miles away in a Saudi Arabian sanctuary,
Dans un sanctuaire d'Arabie Saoudite à des milliers de kilomêtres
had us all scrambling for our dictionaries,
nous ont fait perdre notre latin
cause we couldn't understand the fuckin vocabulary.
Parce que nous ne pouvions pas comprendre leur satané vocabulaire
Yeah, they had some 'smart bombs'
Ouais, ils avaient des "bombes intelligentes"
But they had some dumb ones as well
Et des muettes aussi
They scared the hell out of CNN in that Baghdad hotel.
Qui ont effrayé en dehors de CNN dans ce Baghdad hotel
The military and the monetary
Le militaire et le monétaire
Get together whenever they think it's necessary
Vont ensemble quand ils pensent que c'est nécessaire
War in the desert sometimes sure could seem scary
La guerre dans le désert pourrait sembler effrayante
But they beamed out the war to all of their subsidiaries
Mais ils délèguent la guerre à l'ensemble de leurs filiales
Tried making 'so damn insane' (Saddam Hussein) a worthy adversary
Essayant de faire d'un aliéné (Saddem Hussein) un adversaire valeureux
Keeping all of the citizens secondary
Reléguant l'ensemble des citoyens au second plan
Scaring old folks into coronaries
Effrayant les vieux jusque dans leurs artères
The Military and the Monetary,
Le militaire et le monétaire
From thousands of miles in a Saudi Arabian sanctuary,
Dans un sanctuaire d'Arabie Saoudite à des milliers de kilomêtres
Making us all wonder if all of this was really, truly necessary.
Nous faisant tous nous demander si tout cela est vraiment, vraiment nécessaire
We've got to work for peace.
Nous devons travailler pour la paix
We've got to work for peace.
Nous devons travailler pour la paix
If we all believed in peace we could have peace.
Si nous croyons tous en la paix, nous aurons la paix
The only thing wrong with peace is that
Le seul problème avec la paix
You can't make no money from it.
C'est que vous ne faites pas d'argent avec.
The military and the monetary
Le militaire et le monétaire
Get together whenever they think it's necessary
Travaillent ensemble quand ils le jugent nécessaire
They have turned our brothers and sisters into mercenaries
Ils ont changé nos frères et soeurs en mercenaires
We are turning parts of the planet into a cemetary.
Nous sommes en train de changer des parties de la planète en cimetières
We hounded the Ayatollah religiously,
Nous avons harcelé l'Ayatollah religieusement
Bombed Libya and killed Qadafi's son hideously.
Bombardé la Libye et tué le fils de Kadhafi de manière monstrueuse
We turned our back on our allies, the Panamanians
Nous avons tourné le dos à nos alliés, les Panaméens
Watched Ollie North selling guns to the Iranians
Regardé Ollie North vendre des armes aux Iraniens
Witnessed Gorbachev slaughtering Lithuanians
Regardé Gorbatchev massacré les Lithuaniens
So we better warn the Amish, they may bomb the Pennsylvanians.
Nous devrions avertir les Amish, ils peuvent bombarder les Pennsylvaniens.
We've got to work for peace.
Nous devons travailler pour la paix
Peace ain't coming this way.
La paix ne vient pas comme cela
We've got to work for peace.
Nous devons travailler pour la paix
Peace is not (merely) the absence of war
La paix n'est pas simplement l'absence de guerre
It is the absence of the rumors of war and the threats of war
C'est l'absence de rumeurs de guerre et de menaces de guerre
And the preparation of war.
Et la préparation de la guerre
Peace is not (merely) the absence of war
La paix n'est pas simplement l'absence de guerre
We will have all touched the power of peace within ourselves.
Nous aurons tous touchés le pouvoir de la paix qui est en nous-mêmes.
Because we will have all come to peace within ourselves.
Parce que nous trouverons la paix avec nous-memes
Peace ain't gonna be easy.
Lapaix ne sera pas facile
Peace ain't gonna be free.
La paix ne sera pas gratuite
We've got to work for peace
Nous devrons travailler pour l'obtenir
Gil Scott-Heron - Revolution Will Not Be Televised (Official Audio)
The Revolution Will Not Be Televised (Gil Scott-Heron)
You will not be able to stay home, brother.
Tu ne seras pas capable de rester à la maison, mon frère
You will not be able to plug in, turn on and cop out.
Tu ne seras pas capable de te brancher, d'allumer et de t'échapper
You will not be able to lose yourself on skag and skip,
Tu ne seras pas capable de te laisser emporter par l'héroïne et de sauter
Skip out for beer during commercials,
Sauter dehors pour une bière durant la publicité
Because the revolution will not be televised.
Car la révolution ne sera pas télévisée
The revolution will not be televised.
La révolution ne sera pas télévisée
The revolution will not be brought to you by Xerox
La révolution ne te sera pas apportée par Xerox (1)
In 4 parts without commercial interruptions.
En 4 parties sans interruptions publicitaires (2)
The revolution will not show you pictures of Nixon
La révolution ne te montrera pas des images de Nixon
Blowing a bugle and leading a charge by John
Soufflant dans un clairon, menant une charge par John
Mitchell, General Abrams and Spiro Agnew to eat
Mitchell, le Général Abrams, et Spiro Agnew pour manger
Hog maws confiscated from a Harlem sanctuary.
Des sangliers fades confisqué d'une réserve d'Harlem
The revolution will not be televised.
La révolution ne sera pas télévisée
The revolution will not be brought to you by the
La révolution ne te sera pas apportée
Schaefer Award Theatre and will not star Natalie
Par la cérémonie de récompense du théâtre de Schaeffer et ne fera pas de
Woods and Steve McQueen or Bullwinkle and Julia.
Natalie Woods et Steve McQueen ou Bullwinkle et Julia une vedette
The revolution will not give your mouth sex appeal.
La révolution ne donnera pas à ta bouche du sex-appeal
The revolution will not get rid of the nubs.
La révolution ne va pas te déraciner du tronc
The revolution will not make you look five pounds
La révolution ne te rendra pas 5 kilos
Thinner, because the revolution will not be televised, Brother.
Plus maigres car la révolution ne sera pas télévisée mon frère
There will be no pictures of you and Willie May
Il n'y aura pas de photos de toi et Willie May
Pushing that shopping cart down the block on the dead run,
Poussant ce chariot de magasin dans le quartier dans cette cavale morte
Or trying to slide that color television into a stolen ambulance.
Ou essayant de faire glisser cette télé en couleur dans cette ambulance volée
NBC will not be able predict the winner at 8 : 32
NBC(3) ne sera pas capable de prédire le gagnant à 8h32
Or report from 29 districts.
Ou de le rapporter dans 29 région
The revolution will not be televised.
La révolution ne sera pas télévisée
There will be no pictures of pigs shooting down
Il n'y aura pas d'images de porcs en train de buter
Brothers in the instant replay. (x2)
Des frères dans l'instant rejoué (x2)
There will be no pictures of Whitney Young being
Il n'y aura pas d'images de Whitney Young
Run out of Harlem on a rail with a brand new process.
Fuyant d'Harlem sur des rails avec un tout nouveau procédé
There will be no slow motion or still life of Roy
Il n'y aura pas de mouvement lent ou des natures mortes de Ray Wilkens
Wilkens strolling through Watts in a Red, Black and
Se promenant à travers Watts, en combinaison de libération
Green liberation jumpsuit that he had been saving
Rouge, noir et vert qu'il avait gardé
For just the proper occasion.
Pour la bonne occasion
Green Acres, The Beverly Hillbillies, and Hooterville
Green Acres, The Beverly Hillbillies, et Hooterville Junction
Junction will no longer be so damned relevant, and
N'ont plus très longtemps cette putain d'importance, et
Women will not care if Dick finally gets down with
Les femme n'auront plus rien a faire de savoir si Dick va finalement se faire
Jane on Search for Tomorrow because Black people
Jane dans "Search for Tomorow", car les Noirs
Will be in the street looking for a brighter day.
Seront dans la rue à la recherche de jours plus lumineux
The revolution will not be televised.
La révolution ne sera pas télévisée
There will be no highlights on the eleven o'clock
Il n'y aura pas les points forts des infos de 11h
News and no pictures of hairy armed women
Et pas d'images de femmes poilus et armées,
Liberationists and Jackie Onassis blowing her nose.
De liberationistes et de Jackie Onassis en train de se moucher
The theme song will not be written by Jim Webb,
Le générique ne sera pas écrit par Jim Webb,
Francis Scott Key, nor sung by Glen Campbell, Tom
Francis Scott Key, ni chanté par Glen Campbell
Jones, Johnny Cash, Englebert Humperdink, or the Rare Earth.
Tom Jones, Johnny Cash, Englebert Humperdink, ou les Rare Earth.
The revolution will not be televised.
La révolution ne sera pas télévisée
The revolution will not be right back after a message
La révolution ne sera pas juste après un message
Bbout a white tornado, white lightning, or white people.
A propos d'une tempête blanche, des éclairs blanc ou des blancs
You will not have to worry about a dove in your
Tu n'aura pas à t'inquiéter d'une colombe blanche dans ta
Bedroom, a tiger in your tank, or the giant in your toilet bowl.
Chambre, d'un tigre dans ton réservoir, ou du géant dans ta cuvette
The revolution will not go better with Coke.
La révolution ne se passera pas mieux avec du Coca
The revolution will not fight the germs that may cause bad breath.
La révolution ne tuera pas les bactéries qui peuvent donner une mauvaise haleine
The revolution will put you in the driver's seat.
La révolution ne te mettra pas à la place du conducteur
The revolution will not be televised
La révolution ne sera pas télévisée
Will not be televised, (x3)
Ne sera pas télévisé e(x3)
The revolution will be no re-run brothers ;
La révolution ne passera pas en rediffusions mes frères
The revolution will be live.
La révolution sera en direct
(1)Entreprise de gestion et de production de documents
(2)En Amérique tout les programme (sauf sur quelques chaînes câblés) sont régulièrement interrompus par des champs publicitaire à la télé
(3)Chaîne de télé national américaine
(4) Green Acres, The Beverly Hillbillies, Hooterville et Search of tomorrow sont 3 vielles séries américaines
GIL SCOTT HERON The Revolution Will Not Be Televised 2003 documentary by Don Letts for BBC