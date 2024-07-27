Gil Scott-Heron - Work For Peace (The Military and the Monetary) / The Revolution Will Not be Televised (Vidéos)

Back when Eisenhower was the President

Retour quand Eisenhower était Président

Golf courses was where most of his time was spent.

Il a passé le plus clair de son temps sur les Greens

So I never paid much attention to what the President said

Aussi je n'ai jamais prêté attention à ce que disait le Président

Because in general, I believed the General was politically dead,

Parce qu'en général, je pense que le Général est politiquement mort

But he always seemed to know how muscles were going to be flexed

Mais il semblait toujours savoir quand il fallait fléchir les muscles

He kept mumbling something about a military-industrial complex.

Il a continué à marmonner quelque chose sur le complexe militaro-industriel

Americans no longer fight to keep their shores safe,

Les Etatsuniens ne se battent plus pour garder leurs rives sûres

Just to keep the jobs going in the arms making workplace.

Juste pour garder le travail dans les bras de ceux qui font le boulot

Then they pretend to be gripped by some sort of political reflex,

Puis, ils prétendent être saisis par une sorte de réflexe politique ,

But all they're doing is paying dues to the Military Industrial Complex.

Mais tout ce qu'ils font est de payer leurs cotisations au complexe militaro-industriel



The military and monetary

Le militaire et le monétaire

The military and monetary

Le militaire et le monétaire

The military and monetary

Le militaire et le monétaire

The military and the monetary

Le militaire et le monétaire

Get together whenever they think it's necessary

Vont ensemble quand ils pensent que c'est nécessaire

They have turned our brothers and sisters into mercenaries,

Ils ont transformé nos frères et nos soeurs en mercenaires

They are turning the planet into a cemetary.

Ils sont en train de transformer la planète en cimetières

The military and the monetary

Le militaire et le monétaire

Use the media as intermediaries.

Utilisent les médias comme intermédiaires

They are determined to keep the citizens secondary

Ils sont déterminés à reléguer les citoyens au second plan

They make so many decisions that seem arbitrary.

Ils prennent tant de décisions semblant si arbitraires

We've been standing behind the 'Commander-in-Chief'

Nous sommes restés derrière le Commandant en Chef

Who was under a spotlight, shaking like a leaf

Qui était derrière les spots tremblant comme une feuille

Because the ship of state had landed on an economic reef

Parce que le navire de l'État avait atterri sur un récif économique

So we knew he'd be bringing us messages of grief.

Nous savions donc qu'il allait nous apporter des messages douloureux

The military and monetary

Le militaire et le monétaire

Were 'Shielded' by January and went 'Storming' into February.

Sont blindés pour janvier et partent à l'attaque en février

They brought us pot-bellied Generals as luminaries.

Ils nous ont apporté des généraux ventrus comme luminaires.

Two weeks before I hadn't heard of the sons of Bitches

Deux semaines auparavant je n'avais pas entendu parler de ces fils de putes

And then all of a sudden they were legendary.

Et soudainement, ils sont tous devenus des héros

They took the honor from the honorary

Ils ont pris l'honneur dans les honoraires

They took the dignity from the dignitaries

Ils ont pris la dignité des dignitaires

They took the secrets from the secretaries

Ils ont pris les secrets des secrétaires

But they left the 'bitch' in 'obituary'

Mais ils ont laissé à la chienne une note nécrologique

The Military and the Monetary,

Le militaire et le monétaire

from thousands of miles away in a Saudi Arabian sanctuary,

Dans un sanctuaire d'Arabie Saoudite à des milliers de kilomêtres

had us all scrambling for our dictionaries,

nous ont fait perdre notre latin

cause we couldn't understand the fuckin vocabulary.

Parce que nous ne pouvions pas comprendre leur satané vocabulaire

Yeah, they had some 'smart bombs'

Ouais, ils avaient des "bombes intelligentes"

But they had some dumb ones as well

Et des muettes aussi

They scared the hell out of CNN in that Baghdad hotel.

Qui ont effrayé en dehors de CNN dans ce Baghdad hotel

The military and the monetary

Le militaire et le monétaire

Get together whenever they think it's necessary

Vont ensemble quand ils pensent que c'est nécessaire

War in the desert sometimes sure could seem scary

La guerre dans le désert pourrait sembler effrayante

But they beamed out the war to all of their subsidiaries

Mais ils délèguent la guerre à l'ensemble de leurs filiales

Tried making 'so damn insane' (Saddam Hussein) a worthy adversary

Essayant de faire d'un aliéné (Saddem Hussein) un adversaire valeureux

Keeping all of the citizens secondary

Reléguant l'ensemble des citoyens au second plan

Scaring old folks into coronaries

Effrayant les vieux jusque dans leurs artères

The Military and the Monetary,

Le militaire et le monétaire

From thousands of miles in a Saudi Arabian sanctuary,

Dans un sanctuaire d'Arabie Saoudite à des milliers de kilomêtres

Making us all wonder if all of this was really, truly necessary.

Nous faisant tous nous demander si tout cela est vraiment, vraiment nécessaire

We've got to work for peace.

Nous devons travailler pour la paix

We've got to work for peace.

Nous devons travailler pour la paix



If we all believed in peace we could have peace.

Si nous croyons tous en la paix, nous aurons la paix

The only thing wrong with peace is that

Le seul problème avec la paix

You can't make no money from it.

C'est que vous ne faites pas d'argent avec.

The military and the monetary

Le militaire et le monétaire

Get together whenever they think it's necessary

Travaillent ensemble quand ils le jugent nécessaire

They have turned our brothers and sisters into mercenaries

Ils ont changé nos frères et soeurs en mercenaires

We are turning parts of the planet into a cemetary.

Nous sommes en train de changer des parties de la planète en cimetières

We hounded the Ayatollah religiously,

Nous avons harcelé l'Ayatollah religieusement

Bombed Libya and killed Qadafi's son hideously.

Bombardé la Libye et tué le fils de Kadhafi de manière monstrueuse

We turned our back on our allies, the Panamanians

Nous avons tourné le dos à nos alliés, les Panaméens

Watched Ollie North selling guns to the Iranians

Regardé Ollie North vendre des armes aux Iraniens

Witnessed Gorbachev slaughtering Lithuanians

Regardé Gorbatchev massacré les Lithuaniens

So we better warn the Amish, they may bomb the Pennsylvanians.

Nous devrions avertir les Amish, ils peuvent bombarder les Pennsylvaniens.

We've got to work for peace.

Nous devons travailler pour la paix

Peace ain't coming this way.

La paix ne vient pas comme cela

We've got to work for peace.

Nous devons travailler pour la paix

Peace is not (merely) the absence of war

La paix n'est pas simplement l'absence de guerre

It is the absence of the rumors of war and the threats of war

C'est l'absence de rumeurs de guerre et de menaces de guerre

And the preparation of war.

Et la préparation de la guerre

Peace is not (merely) the absence of war

La paix n'est pas simplement l'absence de guerre



We will have all touched the power of peace within ourselves.

Nous aurons tous touchés le pouvoir de la paix qui est en nous-mêmes.

Because we will have all come to peace within ourselves.

Parce que nous trouverons la paix avec nous-memes

Peace ain't gonna be easy.

Lapaix ne sera pas facile

Peace ain't gonna be free.

La paix ne sera pas gratuite

We've got to work for peace

Nous devrons travailler pour l'obtenir