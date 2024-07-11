Le Premier ministre hongrois Viktor Orban revient sur sa visite à Poutine (Vidéo)

Ungarns Ministerpräsident Viktor Orban über seinen Besuch bei Putin | RONZHEIMER / Le Premier ministre hongrois Viktor Orban sur sa visite à Poutine | RONZHEIMER
Le-Blog-Sam-La-Touch.over-blog.com
Blog contre le racisme, le (néo)colonialisme et l'impérialisme
par SLT 11 Juillet 2024, 17:31 Orban Poutine Ukraine Guerre Russie Hongrie Articles de Sam La Touch
Ungarns Ministerpräsident Viktor Orban über seinen Besuch bei Putin | RONZHEIMER / Le Premier ministre hongrois Viktor Orban sur sa visite à Poutine | RONZHEIMER
MEDIAS LIBRES
Newsletter
Abonnez-vous pour être averti des nouveaux articles publiés.
Archives
Articles récents
Theme: Autofocus © 2024 - Hébergé par Overblog