Frances Haugen, la "lanceuse d'alerte" de Facebook, est représentée par des initiés du renseignement étatsunien (The Gray Zone)

The 2018-2022 strategic plan of @Pierre Omidyar's @luminategroup lists "counter[ing]" Russia and China & "provid[ing] critical support" to groups in "countries in transition" as top priorities.

That's code for supplementing US regime change operations. https://t.co/AXFBhAduCR pic.twitter.com/gwPmC9da2s

— Max Blumenthal (@MaxBlumenthal) September 9, 2020