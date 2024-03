Les médias occidentaux concoctent un rapport de l’ONU sur les crimes sexuels du 7 octobre qui n’a pas donné de résultats (The GrayZone)

Israel is frustrated with the UN report on Oct 7 sexual violence b/c it doesn't accuse Hamas or any other armed groups of these alleged acts

Pramila Patten says Israel should give access to an investigation to look into this

Israel refuses to cooperate with the UN investigation pic.twitter.com/MRxGyf7KGM

