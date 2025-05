Le fondateur du festival Nova dénoncé comme collaborateur du renseignement israélien impliqué dans le génocide de Gaza (The GrayZone)

The Nova Exhibition in Toronto remembers one of the most depraved atrocities committed against the Jewish people on October 7, 2023.

378 festival attendees were brutally murdered at the hands of the genocidal death cult Hamas.

Conservatives honour their memories by standing… pic.twitter.com/jPlzSfq6cM

— Pierre Poilievre (@PierrePoilievre) April 22, 2025