Mardi. Des tirs israéliens tuent au moins 74 Palestiniens attendant des camions d'aide à Khan Younis (The Guardian)

Des tirs israéliens tuent au moins 45 Palestiniens à Khan Younis Article originel : Israeli fire kills at least 45 Palestinians in Khan Younis The Guardian, 17.06.25

The Guardian, 17.06.25 09h18

Reuters reports that Israeli fire killed at least 45 Palestinians as they awaited aid trucks in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip, the territory’s health ministry said in a statement.

The health ministry added that dozens of others were wounded as a result.

The event comes after five Palestinian civilians were killed, along with several others wounded, after Israeli forces opened fire on people waiting for aid in north-west Gaza City on Monday evening.

Monday also saw 37 people being killed in shootings near food distribution centres run by private US contractors guarded by Israeli troops,