[Vidéo] La complicité de la BBC dans le génocide israélien contre les Palestiniens (Consortium News)

Peter Oborne (@OborneTweets) confronts Richard Burgess, the BBC’s Executive News Editor, about their coverage of the Gaza genocide and the data revealed by @cfmmuk at the Houses of Parliament.

Burgess’s response: “I’m not an expert on the Middle East”. pic.twitter.com/WpwjrW4T0q

— NewsCord (@newscord_org) June 18, 2025