La nouvelle présidente de la CIJ, une sioniste chrétienne, est influencée par la théologie de la fin des temps (The Gray Zone)

The ICJ's next president, Julia Sebutinde – who was alone in opposing all resolutions against Israel – is a Christian Zionist End Timer

Here's her pastor in Uganda, Gary Skinner, whom she says "immensely contributed to my incredible career as a judge"https://t.co/8689Ec1kbA pic.twitter.com/vSt3at67Vk

