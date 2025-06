Le Mossad israélien nommé comme bailleur de fonds de la GHF : Fondation humanitaire de Gaza (The GrayZone)

We welcome your help @cogat and thanks for listening to our request. @WCKitchen has been asking for the Saladine Street route…where we all feel is safer for drivers and Palestinian families receiving aid. We need to bring the number of trucks to 500 a day so we can really feed… https://t.co/WjU5vsyKY4

— Chef José Andrés 🕊️🥘🍳 (@chefjoseandres) May 28, 2025