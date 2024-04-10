Overblog
Editer l'article Suivre ce blog Administration + Créer mon blog
Le-Blog-Sam-La-Touch.over-blog.com

Sondage : 71% pensent que Netanyahu devrait démissionner immédiatement ou juste après la guerre (Times of Israel)

par SLT 10 Avril 2024, 17:43 Netanyahu SOndage Gaza Israël Colonialisme Palestine Articles de Sam La Touch

Sondage : 71% pensent que Netanyahu devrait démissionner immédiatement ou juste après la guerre
Article originel : Poll: 71% think Netanyahu should resign either immediately or right after war
Times of Israel, 09.04.24

Pour être informé des derniers articles, inscrivez vous :
Vous aimerez aussi :
Défaite irrémédiable : Sur l’autre guerre intraitable d’Israël (ICH)
Défaite irrémédiable : Sur l’autre guerre intraitable d’Israël (ICH)
Maroc: Un islamiste condamné à 5 ans de prison pour "offense au roi" après avoir dénoncé la normalisation avec Israël (AFP)
Maroc: Un islamiste condamné à 5 ans de prison pour "offense au roi" après avoir dénoncé la normalisation avec Israël (AFP)
Deux actions israéliennes ratées, ont poussé Netanyahu au retrait de l'armée israélienne de Khan Younis (MoA)
Deux actions israéliennes ratées, ont poussé Netanyahu au retrait de l'armée israélienne de Khan Younis (MoA)
Trump dit qu’Israël doit « finir ce qu’il a commencé » et que la guerre avec le Hamas « prend du temps » (CNN)
Trump dit qu’Israël doit « finir ce qu’il a commencé » et que la guerre avec le Hamas « prend du temps » (CNN)

Haut de page

Theme: Autofocus © 2024 - Hébergé par Overblog