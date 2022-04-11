Dictature sanitaire totale à Shangaï, 26 millions d'habitants : "Les gens crient par la fenêtre après une semaine de confinement total, interdiction de quitter son appartement pour quelque raison que ce soit" (Vidéo)

What the?? This video taken yesterday in Shanghai, China, by the father of a close friend of mine. She verified its authenticity: People screaming out of their windows after a week of total lockdown, no leaving your apartment for any reason. pic.twitter.com/iHGOO8D8Cz
Cette vidéo a été prise hier à Shanghai, en Chine, par le père d'une de mes amies proches. Elle a vérifié son authenticité : Les gens crient par la fenêtre après une semaine de confinement total, interdiction de quitter son appartement pour quelque raison que ce soit.
This is what the CCP is doing to the 26 million people of Shanghai
Do not look away
NEW – Shanghai’s inhuman « zero-COVID » lockdown leaves residents desperate for food and medicines.
Authorities now say they will ease restrictions after another mass test in China's most populous city.
