Dictature sanitaire totale à Shangaï, 26 millions d'habitants : "Les gens crient par la fenêtre après une semaine de confinement total, interdiction de quitter son appartement pour quelque raison que ce soit" (Vidéo)

par SLT 11 Avril 2022, 20:37 Confinement Shangaï Dictature Chine Articles de Sam La Touch

 

 

Cette vidéo a été prise hier à Shanghai, en Chine, par le père d'une de mes amies proches. Elle a vérifié son authenticité : Les gens crient par la fenêtre après une semaine de confinement total, interdiction de quitter son appartement pour quelque raison que ce soit.

