Overblog
Editer l'article Suivre ce blog Administration + Créer mon blog
Le-Blog-Sam-La-Touch.over-blog.com

Dans quels pays puis-je aller si je n'ai pas été vacciné ? Mise à jour de janvier 2023 (Daily Sceptic)

par Roger Watson 16 Janvier 2023, 21:27 Coronavirus Vaccin Voyage Dictature sanitaire Articles de Sam La Touch

Dans quels pays puis-je aller si je n'ai pas été vacciné ? Mise à jour de janvier 2023
Article originel : What Countries Can I Go to If I Haven’t Been Vaxxed? January 2023 Update
Par Dr Roger Watson*
Daily Sceptic, 16.01.23

Une liste actualisée des 195 pays du monde et de leurs exigences actuelles à l'égard des visiteurs, notamment en matière de vaccination, de tests et de quarantaine.

Informations mises à jour le 10 janvier 2022. Liste de pays obtenue auprès de Worldometer. Il s'agit d'une mise à jour d'un article publié le 5 décembre 2022.

Dans tous les cas, il est conseillé aux voyageurs de se rendre sur les pages de destination de UK.GOV dont le lien figure ci-dessous, puis de suivre les liens vers " Coronavirus " suivi (le cas échéant) de " Conditions d'entrée " pour trouver les informations les plus récentes.

= required; X = not required; = no specific advice

 

Country Vaccination required Health declaration or
negative Covid test		 Quarantine Other
Afghanistan No specific Covid related advice
Albania X X X  
Algeria X X X  
Andorra X X X Face masks ‘recommended’ on public transport
Angola 7 days with anyone accompanying
if tested positive		 Face masks compulsory in health settings
Antigua and Barbuda X X X May have to isolate at discretion of health authority if testing positive within the country. Face masks compulsory in health settings.
Argentina X X X Proof of vaccination may be required by some venues
Armenia X X X  
Australia Not for entry but some
airlines have mandatory
COVID-19 testing and vaccination requirements		 X X Vaccine passport, social distancing and face mask requirements vary between states. Officially all passengers must wear face masks on flights inbound to Australia – but anecdotal evidence suggest that this is variably applied.
Austria X X X FFP2 face masks compulsory on all public transport in Vienna
Azerbaijan X X Some airlines may require a Covid test for departure
Bahamas X X X  
Bahrain X X X 7-day quarantine if testing positive within the country
Bangladesh If not fully Covid vaccinated X Possibility of quarantine if entry conditions not met
Barbados X X X  
Belarus X X X  
Belgium X X X  
Belize X X X  
Benin X X X  
Bhutan X X X  
Bolivia If not fully Covid vaccinated X  
Bosnia and Herzegovina X X X  
Botswana If not fully Covid vaccinated X  
Brazil If not fully Covid vaccinated X  
Brunei X X X Face masks compulsory in health settings
Bulgaria X X X  
Burkina Faso X X Face masks compulsory in all public places
Burundi X Pre-booked testing on arrival X  
Cambodia X X X Face masks are widely worn and proof of vaccination may be requested
Cameroon X Prior to arrival and on arriving X  
Canada X X X  
Cape Verde X X X 7-day quarantine if testing positive within country; face masks compulsory in health settings
Central African Republic X X X  
Chad If not fully Covid vaccinated X  
Chile If not fully Covid vaccinated X  
China X A negative Covid PCR test is required for entry. X X
Colombia If not fully Covid vaccinated X  
Comoros If not fully Covid vaccinated X Covid test required for departure
Congo X X X  
Cook Islands, Tokelau and Niue If not fully Covid vaccinated X Tokelau has further restrictions
Costa Rica X X X  
Côte dIvoire If not fully Covid vaccinated X  
Croatia X X X  
Cuba X X X Random screening on arrival. All travellers advised to carry face masks.
Cyprus X X X  
Czech Republic X X X  
Democratic Republic of the Congo If not fully Covid vaccinated X  
Denmark X X X Airlines may require face masks
Djibouti If not fully Covid vaccinated X Vaccine proof required for exit
Dominica X X X  
Dominican Republic X Health declaration form required X  
Ecuador X Health declaration form required X  
Egypt X X X  
El Savador X X X Advised to take proof of vaccination in. case requirements change
Equatorial Guinea ‘Entry requirements’ weblink broken and no specific guidance available at other links.
Eritrea X X X Some airlines may require Covid testing
Estonia X X X  
Eswatini X May have to complete health declaration form for air travel X  
Ethiopia If not fully Covid vaccinated. X  
Fiji X* X* *No entry without proof of Covid vaccination
Finland X X X  
France X X X  
Gabon X X X Covid test may be required on departure
Georgia X X X  
Germany X X X  
Ghana X* X* *No entry without proof of Covid vaccination
Greece X X X  
Grenada X X X  
Guatemala X X X Social distancing required; face masks compulsory in health settings
Giunea X X  
Giunea-Bissau If not fully Covid vaccinated X  
Guyana X X X  
Haiti X X Temperature checked on arrival
Honduras If not fully Covid vaccinated X Quarantine may be required; social distancing and face masks enforced in public places
Hungary X X X  
Iceland X X X  
Indonesia X X X No entry without proof of Covid vaccination. Unspecified quarantine if testing positive within the country.
Iran X  
Iraq X X There appears to be no entry without proof of Covid vaccination status.
Ireland X X X  
Israel X X X  
Italy X X X  
Jamaica X X X Random screening on arrival
Japan If not fully Covid vaccinated X  
Jordan X X X  
Kazakhstan X X X  
Kenya If not fully Covid vaccinated X  
Kiribati No specific advice provided, directed to Government Facebook page.
Kuwait X X X  
Kyrgyzstan X X X  
Laos No information X Proof of vaccination or Covid testing required prior to departure
Latvia No information X  
Lebanon Pre-departure Covid tests no longer required for anyone but unclear about pre-entry tests. X It is not stated that you can enter if not fully vaccinated.
Lesotho X X X  
Liberia No information X  
Libya Vague advice
Liechtenstein X X X  
Lithunania X X X  
Luxembourg X X X  
Madagascar X X X  
Malawi X* X* *No entry without proof of Covid vaccination
Malaysia X X X  
Maldives * X *Health  declaration form required; it appears there is no entry without proof of Covid vaccination
Mali If not fully Covid vaccinated X  
Malta X X X  
Marshall Islands X* X *No entry without proof of Covid vaccination
Mauritania If not fully Covid vaccinated X Masks must be worn on arrival
Mauritius X X X 7-day quarantine if testing positive for Covid within country
Mexico X X X  
Micronesia X* X *No entry without proof of Covid vaccination
Moldova X X X  
Monaco X X X  
Mongolia X Health declaration required X  
Monenegro X X X  
Morocco Health declaration required* X Random testing on arrival
*No entry without proof of Covid vaccination
Mozambique If not fully Covid vaccinated X  
Myanmar If not fully Covid vaccinated X  
Namibia X X X  
Nepal If not fully Covid vaccinated X  
Netherlands X X X  
New Zealand X X X  
Nicaragua If not fully Covid vaccinated X  
Niger X  
Nigeria X X X  
North Korea *  
North Macedonia X* X X Website continues to mention what constitutes proof of Covid vaccination
Norway X X X  
Oman X X X Airlines may require proof of Covid test or masks
Pakistan If not fully Covid vaccinated. X  
Palau X* No entry without proof of Covid vaccine status.
Panama X X X Internal restrictions on movement may apply
Papua New Guinea Very vague advice provided
Paraguay X  
Peru No specific advice provided
Philippines X  
Poland X X X  
Portugal X X X  
Qatar X X X Proof of vaccination status required to enter public and private facilities
Romania X X X  
Russia X X X Random Covid testing on arrival
Rwanda X X X NB: landing page provides contradictory advice
Samoa X Health declaration required X  
San Marino X X X  
São Tomé and Principe If not fully Covid vaccinated X  
Saudi Arabia X X X  
Senegal X X X  
Serbia X X X  
Seychelles X Health declaration form X  
Sierra Leone X* X *No provision for Covid testing suggesting no entry without proof of Covid vaccination
Singapore X* X *No entry without proof of Covid vaccination; mask mandates and vaccine passport enforced within Singapore
Slovakia X* X *No entry without proof of Covid vaccination
Slovenia X X X  
Solomon Islands X* X *No entry without proof of Covid vaccination
Somalia If not fully Covid vaccinated X  
South Africa X X X  
South Korea X Health declaration form X  
South Sudan X  
Spain X X X  
Sri Lanka X  
St Kitts and Nevis X X X  
St Lucia X Health declaration form X  
St Vincent and the Grenadines X X X  
Sudan X X X  
Suriname X  
Sweden X X X  
Switzerland X X X  
Syria If not fully Covid vaccinated X  
Taiwan X* X X *Covid vaccinated and unvaccinated may enter provided they meet visa requirements (UK is visa exempt)
Tajikistan If not fully Covid vaccinated X  
Tanzania If not fully Covid vaccinated X  
Thailand X X There is seven-day self-isolation requirement on arrival. *Covid vaccinated and unvaccinated my enter provided they meet visa requirements (U.K. is visa exempt).
The Gambia X X X  
The Occupied Palestinian Territories X X X Requirement to take a Covid test if feeling sick.
Timor-Leste X* X *No entry without proof of Covid vaccination
Togo If not fully Covid vaccinated X Covid test required on departure
Tonga No Covid specific advice provided
Trinidad and Tobago X X X  
Tunisia X X X  
Turkey X X X  
Turmenistan If not fully Covid vaccinated X  
Tuvalu Check with airline regarding Covid restrictions
Uganda X X X Screening on arrival
Ukraine Travel not advised
United Arab Emirates Check with Ethiad Airlines about related Covid entry restrictions
United Kingdom X X X  
Uruguay If not fully Covid vaccinated X  
USA X* X *No entry without proof of Covid vaccination
Uzbekistan X X X  
Vanuatu X X X  
Venezuela If not fully Covid vaccinated X  
Vietnam X X X  
Yemen X X X  
Zambia Encouraged but not mandatory. If not fully Covid vaccinated. If body temp >38°C – period unspecified. Masking and social distancing enforced in country.
Zimbabwe If not fully Covid vaccinated X  
Holy See X X X See travel advice for Italy

 

*Le Dr Roger Watson est doyen académique des soins infirmiers à l'Université médicale du Sud-Ouest, en Chine. Il est titulaire d'un doctorat en biochimie.

Traduction SLT

- Cet article a connu un délai de 1'00'' entre son envoi sur le blog (cad sa publication sur la plateforme en interne) et sa mise en ligne sur notre page d'accueil. ---
- SLT 1.1.23 Nouvelles de la résistance sur SLT

Pour être informé des derniers articles, inscrivez vous :
Vous aimerez aussi :
Le fil Twitter qui a lancé ma carrière en tant que l'un des plus grands "diffuseurs de désinformation" au monde (Substack)
Le fil Twitter qui a lancé ma carrière en tant que l'un des plus grands "diffuseurs de désinformation" au monde (Substack)
La CPPAP est-elle licite ? (France Soir)
La CPPAP est-elle licite ? (France Soir)
Le Lancet est devenu la risée de tous (Substack)
Le Lancet est devenu la risée de tous (Substack)
Augmentation explosive des symptômes cardiaques après la deuxième injection (TrialSite News)
Augmentation explosive des symptômes cardiaques après la deuxième injection (TrialSite News)

Haut de page

Theme: Autofocus © 2023 - Hébergé par Overblog