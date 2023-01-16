Dans quels pays puis-je aller si je n'ai pas été vacciné ? Mise à jour de janvier 2023 (Daily Sceptic)

Dans quels pays puis-je aller si je n'ai pas été vacciné ? Mise à jour de janvier 2023
Article originel : What Countries Can I Go to If I Haven’t Been Vaxxed? January 2023 Update
Par Dr Roger Watson*
Daily Sceptic, 16.01.23
Une liste actualisée des 195 pays du monde et de leurs exigences actuelles à l'égard des visiteurs, notamment en matière de vaccination, de tests et de quarantaine.
Informations mises à jour le 10 janvier 2022. Liste de pays obtenue auprès de Worldometer. Il s'agit d'une mise à jour d'un article publié le 5 décembre 2022.
Dans tous les cas, il est conseillé aux voyageurs de se rendre sur les pages de destination de UK.GOV dont le lien figure ci-dessous, puis de suivre les liens vers " Coronavirus " suivi (le cas échéant) de " Conditions d'entrée " pour trouver les informations les plus récentes.
✓ = required; X = not required; – = no specific advice
Country
Vaccination required
Health declaration or
negative Covid test
Quarantine
Other
Afghanistan
–
–
–
No specific Covid related advice
Albania
X
X
X
Algeria
X
X
X
Andorra
X
X
X
Face masks ‘recommended’ on public transport
Angola
✓
✓
7 days with anyone accompanying
if tested positive
Face masks compulsory in health settings
Antigua and Barbuda
X
X
X
May have to isolate at discretion of health authority if testing positive within the country. Face masks compulsory in health settings.
Argentina
X
X
X
Proof of vaccination may be required by some venues
Armenia
X
X
X
Australia
Not for entry but some
airlines have mandatory
COVID-19 testing and vaccination requirements
X
X
Vaccine passport, social distancing and face mask requirements vary between states. Officially all passengers must wear face masks on flights inbound to Australia – but anecdotal evidence suggest that this is variably applied.
Austria
X
X
X
FFP2 face masks compulsory on all public transport in Vienna
Azerbaijan
✓
X
X
Some airlines may require a Covid test for departure
Bahamas
X
X
X
Bahrain
X
X
X
7-day quarantine if testing positive within the country
Bangladesh
✓
If not fully Covid vaccinated
X
Possibility of quarantine if entry conditions not met
Barbados
X
X
X
Belarus
X
X
X
Belgium
X
X
X
Belize
X
X
X
Benin
X
X
X
Bhutan
X
X
X
Bolivia
✓
If not fully Covid vaccinated
X
Bosnia and Herzegovina
X
X
X
Botswana
✓
If not fully Covid vaccinated
X
Brazil
✓
If not fully Covid vaccinated
X
Brunei
X
X
X
Face masks compulsory in health settings
Bulgaria
X
X
X
Burkina Faso
X
✓
X
Face masks compulsory in all public places
Burundi
X
Pre-booked testing on arrival
X
Cambodia
X
X
X
Face masks are widely worn and proof of vaccination may be requested
Cameroon
X
Prior to arrival and on arriving
X
Canada
X
X
X
Cape Verde
X
X
X
7-day quarantine if testing positive within country; face masks compulsory in health settings
Central African Republic
X
X
X
Chad
✓
If not fully Covid vaccinated
X
Chile
✓
If not fully Covid vaccinated
X
China
X
A negative Covid PCR test is required for entry.
X
X
Colombia
✓
If not fully Covid vaccinated
X
Comoros
✓
If not fully Covid vaccinated
X
Covid test required for departure
Congo
X
X
X
Cook Islands, Tokelau and Niue
✓
If not fully Covid vaccinated
X
Tokelau has further restrictions
Costa Rica
X
X
X
Côte d’Ivoire
✓
If not fully Covid vaccinated
X
Croatia
X
X
X
Cuba
X
X
X
Random screening on arrival. All travellers advised to carry face masks.
Cyprus
X
X
X
Czech Republic
X
X
X
Democratic Republic of the Congo
✓
If not fully Covid vaccinated
X
Denmark
X
X
X
Airlines may require face masks
Djibouti
✓
If not fully Covid vaccinated
X
Vaccine proof required for exit
Dominica
X
X
X
Dominican Republic
X
Health declaration form required
X
Ecuador
X
Health declaration form required
X
Egypt
X
X
X
El Savador
X
X
X
Advised to take proof of vaccination in. case requirements change
Equatorial Guinea
–
–
–
‘Entry requirements’ weblink broken and no specific guidance available at other links.
Eritrea
X
X
X
Some airlines may require Covid testing
Estonia
X
X
X
Eswatini
X
May have to complete health declaration form for air travel
X
Ethiopia
✓
If not fully Covid vaccinated.
X
Fiji
✓
X*
X*
*No entry without proof of Covid vaccination
Finland
X
X
X
France
X
X
X
Gabon
X
X
X
Covid test may be required on departure
Georgia
X
X
X
Germany
X
X
X
Ghana
✓
X*
X*
*No entry without proof of Covid vaccination
Greece
X
X
X
Grenada
X
X
X
Guatemala
X
X
X
Social distancing required; face masks compulsory in health settings
Giunea
✓
X
X
Giunea-Bissau
✓
If not fully Covid vaccinated
X
Guyana
X
X
X
Haiti
X
✓
X
Temperature checked on arrival
Honduras
✓
If not fully Covid vaccinated
X
Quarantine may be required; social distancing and face masks enforced in public places
Hungary
X
X
X
Iceland
X
X
X
Indonesia
X
X
X
No entry without proof of Covid vaccination. Unspecified quarantine if testing positive within the country.
Iran
✓
✓
X
Iraq
✓
X
X
There appears to be no entry without proof of Covid vaccination status.
Ireland
X
X
X
Israel
X
X
X
Italy
X
X
X
Jamaica
X
X
X
Random screening on arrival
Japan
✓
If not fully Covid vaccinated
X
Jordan
X
X
X
Kazakhstan
X
X
X
Kenya
✓
If not fully Covid vaccinated
X
Kiribati
–
–
–
No specific advice provided, directed to Government Facebook page.
Kuwait
X
X
X
Kyrgyzstan
X
X
X
Laos
✓
No information
X
Proof of vaccination or Covid testing required prior to departure
Latvia
✓
No information
X
Lebanon
✓
Pre-departure Covid tests no longer required for anyone but unclear about pre-entry tests.
X
It is not stated that you can enter if not fully vaccinated.
Lesotho
X
X
X
Liberia
✓
No information
X
Libya
–
–
–
Vague advice
Liechtenstein
X
X
X
Lithunania
X
X
X
Luxembourg
X
X
X
Madagascar
X
X
X
Malawi
✓
X*
X*
*No entry without proof of Covid vaccination
Malaysia
X
X
X
Maldives
✓
✓*
X
*Health declaration form required; it appears there is no entry without proof of Covid vaccination
Mali
✓
If not fully Covid vaccinated
X
Malta
X
X
X
Marshall Islands
✓
X*
X
*No entry without proof of Covid vaccination
Mauritania
✓
If not fully Covid vaccinated
X
Masks must be worn on arrival
Mauritius
X
X
X
7-day quarantine if testing positive for Covid within country
Mexico
X
X
X
Micronesia
✓
X*
X
*No entry without proof of Covid vaccination
Moldova
X
X
X
Monaco
X
X
X
Mongolia
X
Health declaration required
X
Monenegro
X
X
X
Morocco
✓
Health declaration required*
X
Random testing on arrival
*No entry without proof of Covid vaccination
Mozambique
✓
If not fully Covid vaccinated
X
Myanmar
✓
If not fully Covid vaccinated
X
Namibia
X
X
X
Nepal
✓
If not fully Covid vaccinated
X
Netherlands
X
X
X
New Zealand
X
X
X
Nicaragua
✓
If not fully Covid vaccinated
X
Niger
✓
✓
X
Nigeria
X
X
X
North Korea
–
–
✓*
North Macedonia
X*
X
X
Website continues to mention what constitutes proof of Covid vaccination
Norway
X
X
X
Oman
X
X
X
Airlines may require proof of Covid test or masks
Pakistan
✓
If not fully Covid vaccinated.
X
Palau
✓
✓
X*
No entry without proof of Covid vaccine status.
Panama
X
X
X
Internal restrictions on movement may apply
Papua New Guinea
–
–
–
Very vague advice provided
Paraguay
✓
✓
X
Peru
–
–
–
No specific advice provided
Philippines
✓
✓
X
Poland
X
X
X
Portugal
X
X
X
Qatar
X
X
X
Proof of vaccination status required to enter public and private facilities
Romania
X
X
X
Russia
X
X
X
Random Covid testing on arrival
Rwanda
X
X
X
NB: landing page provides contradictory advice
Samoa
X
Health declaration required
X
San Marino
X
X
X
São Tomé and Principe
✓
If not fully Covid vaccinated
X
Saudi Arabia
X
X
X
Senegal
X
X
X
Serbia
X
X
X
Seychelles
X
Health declaration form
X
Sierra Leone
✓
X*
X
*No provision for Covid testing suggesting no entry without proof of Covid vaccination
Singapore
✓
X*
X
*No entry without proof of Covid vaccination; mask mandates and vaccine passport enforced within Singapore
Slovakia
✓
X*
X
*No entry without proof of Covid vaccination
Slovenia
X
X
X
Solomon Islands
✓
X*
X
*No entry without proof of Covid vaccination
Somalia
✓
If not fully Covid vaccinated
X
South Africa
X
X
X
South Korea
X
Health declaration form
X
South Sudan
✓
✓
X
Spain
X
X
X
Sri Lanka
✓
✓
X
St Kitts and Nevis
X
X
X
St Lucia
X
Health declaration form
X
St Vincent and the Grenadines
X
X
X
Sudan
X
X
X
Suriname
✓
✓
X
Sweden
X
X
X
Switzerland
X
X
X
Syria
✓
If not fully Covid vaccinated
X
Taiwan
X*
X
X
*Covid vaccinated and unvaccinated may enter provided they meet visa requirements (UK is visa exempt)
Tajikistan
✓
If not fully Covid vaccinated
X
Tanzania
✓
If not fully Covid vaccinated
X
Thailand
X
X
There is seven-day self-isolation requirement on arrival.
*Covid vaccinated and unvaccinated my enter provided they meet visa requirements (U.K. is visa exempt).
The Gambia
X
X
X
The Occupied Palestinian Territories
X
X
X
Requirement to take a Covid test if feeling sick.
Timor-Leste
✓
X*
X
*No entry without proof of Covid vaccination
Togo
✓
If not fully Covid vaccinated
X
Covid test required on departure
Tonga
–
–
–
No Covid specific advice provided
Trinidad and Tobago
X
X
X
Tunisia
X
X
X
Turkey
X
X
X
Turmenistan
✓
If not fully Covid vaccinated
X
Tuvalu
–
–
–
Check with airline regarding Covid restrictions
Uganda
X
X
X
Screening on arrival
Ukraine
–
–
–
Travel not advised
United Arab Emirates
–
–
–
Check with Ethiad Airlines about related Covid entry restrictions
United Kingdom
X
X
X
Uruguay
✓
If not fully Covid vaccinated
X
USA
✓
X*
X
*No entry without proof of Covid vaccination
Uzbekistan
X
X
X
Vanuatu
X
X
X
Venezuela
✓
If not fully Covid vaccinated
X
Vietnam
X
X
X
Yemen
X
X
X
Zambia
Encouraged but not mandatory.
If not fully Covid vaccinated.
If body temp >38°C – period unspecified.
Masking and social distancing enforced in country.
Zimbabwe
✓
If not fully Covid vaccinated
X
Holy See
X
X
X
See travel advice for Italy
*Le Dr Roger Watson est doyen académique des soins infirmiers à l'Université médicale du Sud-Ouest, en Chine. Il est titulaire d'un doctorat en biochimie.
Traduction SLT
