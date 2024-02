L'auteur de l'article du New York Times sur les "viols du Hamas", qui ont été démentis, partagera la scène avec Hillary Clinton (The GrayZone)

The author of the NY Times' discredited "Hamas mass r@pe" story, Jeffrey @Gettleman, will share a stage with war crazed Hillary Clinton at this gathering of Pantsuit Feminists for Gaza Genocide

In case it wasn't clear what Gettleman's agenda was all along https://t.co/iU1SqlbBC6 pic.twitter.com/Wx4NNXh6Ev

— Max Blumenthal (@MaxBlumenthal) February 5, 2024