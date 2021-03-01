Overblog
Chronique de UK Column News du 1.03.21 : variants, propagande et tests (Vidéo)

par UK Column News 1 Mars 2021, 20:31 UK Column News Coronavirus Grande-Bretagne Articles de Sam La Touch

UK Column News - 1st March 2021 Mike Robinson, David Scott and Vanessa Beeley with today's UK Column News

Mike Robinson, David Scott and Vanessa Beeley with today's UK Column News.

If you would like to support UKC, you can do so here: https://www.ukcolumn.org/community

00:27 - Sad passing of Ian R. Crane and Derek Bye

Sources:
***********

UK Column Special: - https://www.ukcolumn.org/ukcolumn-news/uk-column-live-special-paediatric...





01:48 - Variants of Concern??

Sources:
***********

Lockdown Lifting Conditions: - https://cutt.ly/rlhNfrS

Nadhim Zahawi Statement: https://bit.ly/2NNJqWY

Trevor Bedford Statement: - https://twitter.com/trvrb/status/1349774271095062528

Government: - https://bit.ly/2NIYCoy

Astrazeneca Press Statement: - https://cutt.ly/dlXpVP8






06:27 - More Testing Will Be Brilliant and Will find More "Cases"

Sources:
***********

Government Press Release: - https://bit.ly/2ZZI7Hd





07:52 - BBC Pro War Propaganda

Sources:
**********

Robert Stuart Post: - https://bbcpanoramasavingsyriaschildren.wordpress.com/#conflicting-accounts

Dispatches Article: - https://archive.is/7OxtV

Ch4 Up Close With The Rebels: - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=URKsLLcpAOM




13:21 - The Queen Is A Propagandist For Vaccine Manufacturers? 

Sources:
***********

Sky News: - https://bit.ly/3kGuJRF

BHF Press Release: - https://bit.ly/2NQ7Z5J





15:07 - Demonising China Not All It Seems

Sources:
************

38 Degrees Article: - https://archive.is/WpRFS

DW Article: - https://cutt.ly/llZ8Efg

Springer Academic Preview: - https://link.springer.com/chapter/10.1057/9780230281271_9





22:29 - Peter Hitchens Has The Covid Vaccine

Sources:
***********

Mail on Sunday Article: - https://archive.is/oOMpE

Vanessa Beeley Tweet: - https://twitter.com/VanessaBeeley/status/1366015987984838659

Hitchens Response: - https://twitter.com/ClarkeMicah/status/1366298448480391168




29:00 - Impact Of Lockdowns On Health

Sources:
***********

Joel Smalley Tweet: - https://twitter.com/RealJoelSmalley/status/1365291159199899651

Oxford CEBM Stringency Index: - https://www.bsg.ox.ac.uk/research/research-projects/coronavirus-governme...



35:00 - Ian R Crane



42:55 - Biden Starts Bombing Immediately As Anticipated

Sources:
***********

Kevorak Tweet: - https://twitter.com/KevorkAlmassian/status/1365235051772936192

Gregory Tweet: - https://twitter.com/Rasputinish/status/1365264581376040963

IH Article: - https://bit.ly/37Y7CNv

Vanessa Beeley Article: - https://thewallwillfall.org/2021/02/25/us-integrates-israel-into-centcom/




48:40 - Salmon Inquiry Highlights Deep Rooted Problems In Scottish Government and Governance

Sources:
**********

Robert Green Article: - https://www.ukcolumn.org/article/leslie-evans-and-salmond-affair




01:07:41 - The BBC Appears To Deliberately Endanger The Lives Of Journalists

Sources
***********

BBC Article: - https://archive.is/VB88W

***
Pour toute question ou remarque merci de nous contacter à l'adresse mail suivante : samlatouch@protonmail.com.

Pour savoir pourquoi nous avons dû changer d'e-mail : cliquez ici.
----

Les articles du blog subissent encore les fourches caudines de la censure cachée via leur déréférencement par des moteurs de recherche tels que Yahoo, Qwant, Bing, Duckduckgo.
- Rapport de l'IRSEM de novembre 2018. Comment l'armée française considère le blog de SLT et ...les autres
- Contrairement à Google, Yahoo & Co boycottent et censurent les articles de SLT en les déréférençant complètement !
- Censure sur SLT : Les moteurs de recherche Yahoo, Bing et Duckduckgo déréférencent la quasi-totalité des articles du blog SLT !

