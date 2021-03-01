Chronique de UK Column News du 1.03.21 : variants, propagande et tests (Vidéo)

Mike Robinson, David Scott and Vanessa Beeley with today's UK Column News.

00:27 - Sad passing of Ian R. Crane and Derek Bye



UK Column Special: - https://www.ukcolumn.org/ukcolumn-news/uk-column-live-special-paediatric...











01:48 - Variants of Concern??



Lockdown Lifting Conditions: - https://cutt.ly/rlhNfrS



Nadhim Zahawi Statement: https://bit.ly/2NNJqWY



Trevor Bedford Statement: - https://twitter.com/trvrb/status/1349774271095062528



Government: - https://bit.ly/2NIYCoy



Astrazeneca Press Statement: - https://cutt.ly/dlXpVP8













06:27 - More Testing Will Be Brilliant and Will find More "Cases"



Government Press Release: - https://bit.ly/2ZZI7Hd











07:52 - BBC Pro War Propaganda



Robert Stuart Post: - https://bbcpanoramasavingsyriaschildren.wordpress.com/#conflicting-accounts



Dispatches Article: - https://archive.is/7OxtV



Ch4 Up Close With The Rebels: - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=URKsLLcpAOM









13:21 - The Queen Is A Propagandist For Vaccine Manufacturers?



Sky News: - https://bit.ly/3kGuJRF



BHF Press Release: - https://bit.ly/2NQ7Z5J











15:07 - Demonising China Not All It Seems



38 Degrees Article: - https://archive.is/WpRFS



DW Article: - https://cutt.ly/llZ8Efg



Springer Academic Preview: - https://link.springer.com/chapter/10.1057/9780230281271_9











22:29 - Peter Hitchens Has The Covid Vaccine



Mail on Sunday Article: - https://archive.is/oOMpE



Vanessa Beeley Tweet: - https://twitter.com/VanessaBeeley/status/1366015987984838659



Hitchens Response: - https://twitter.com/ClarkeMicah/status/1366298448480391168









29:00 - Impact Of Lockdowns On Health



Joel Smalley Tweet: - https://twitter.com/RealJoelSmalley/status/1365291159199899651



Oxford CEBM Stringency Index: - https://www.bsg.ox.ac.uk/research/research-projects/coronavirus-governme...







35:00 - Ian R Crane







42:55 - Biden Starts Bombing Immediately As Anticipated



Kevorak Tweet: - https://twitter.com/KevorkAlmassian/status/1365235051772936192



Gregory Tweet: - https://twitter.com/Rasputinish/status/1365264581376040963



IH Article: - https://bit.ly/37Y7CNv



Vanessa Beeley Article: - https://thewallwillfall.org/2021/02/25/us-integrates-israel-into-centcom/









48:40 - Salmon Inquiry Highlights Deep Rooted Problems In Scottish Government and Governance



Robert Green Article: - https://www.ukcolumn.org/article/leslie-evans-and-salmond-affair









01:07:41 - The BBC Appears To Deliberately Endanger The Lives Of Journalists



BBC Article: - https://archive.is/VB88W