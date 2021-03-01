Chronique de UK Column News du 1.03.21 : variants, propagande et tests (Vidéo)

UK Column News - 1st March 2021 Mike Robinson, David Scott and Vanessa Beeley with today's UK Column News
00:27 - Sad passing of Ian R. Crane and Derek Bye
UK Column Special: - https://www.ukcolumn.org/ukcolumn-news/uk-column-live-special-paediatric...
01:48 - Variants of Concern??
Lockdown Lifting Conditions: - https://cutt.ly/rlhNfrS
Nadhim Zahawi Statement: https://bit.ly/2NNJqWY
Trevor Bedford Statement: - https://twitter.com/trvrb/status/1349774271095062528
Government: - https://bit.ly/2NIYCoy
Astrazeneca Press Statement: - https://cutt.ly/dlXpVP8
06:27 - More Testing Will Be Brilliant and Will find More "Cases"
Government Press Release: - https://bit.ly/2ZZI7Hd
07:52 - BBC Pro War Propaganda
Robert Stuart Post: - https://bbcpanoramasavingsyriaschildren.wordpress.com/#conflicting-accounts
Dispatches Article: - https://archive.is/7OxtV
Ch4 Up Close With The Rebels: - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=URKsLLcpAOM
13:21 - The Queen Is A Propagandist For Vaccine Manufacturers?
Sky News: - https://bit.ly/3kGuJRF
BHF Press Release: - https://bit.ly/2NQ7Z5J
15:07 - Demonising China Not All It Seems
38 Degrees Article: - https://archive.is/WpRFS
DW Article: - https://cutt.ly/llZ8Efg
Springer Academic Preview: - https://link.springer.com/chapter/10.1057/9780230281271_9
22:29 - Peter Hitchens Has The Covid Vaccine
Mail on Sunday Article: - https://archive.is/oOMpE
Vanessa Beeley Tweet: - https://twitter.com/VanessaBeeley/status/1366015987984838659
Hitchens Response: - https://twitter.com/ClarkeMicah/status/1366298448480391168
29:00 - Impact Of Lockdowns On Health
Joel Smalley Tweet: - https://twitter.com/RealJoelSmalley/status/1365291159199899651
Oxford CEBM Stringency Index: - https://www.bsg.ox.ac.uk/research/research-projects/coronavirus-governme...
35:00 - Ian R Crane
42:55 - Biden Starts Bombing Immediately As Anticipated
Kevorak Tweet: - https://twitter.com/KevorkAlmassian/status/1365235051772936192
Gregory Tweet: - https://twitter.com/Rasputinish/status/1365264581376040963
IH Article: - https://bit.ly/37Y7CNv
Vanessa Beeley Article: - https://thewallwillfall.org/2021/02/25/us-integrates-israel-into-centcom/
48:40 - Salmon Inquiry Highlights Deep Rooted Problems In Scottish Government and Governance
Robert Green Article: - https://www.ukcolumn.org/article/leslie-evans-and-salmond-affair
01:07:41 - The BBC Appears To Deliberately Endanger The Lives Of Journalists
BBC Article: - https://archive.is/VB88W
