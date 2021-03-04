Overblog
Chronique de Uk Column News du 3.03.21 (Vidéo)

par UK Column 4 Mars 2021, 04:25 UK Column News Coronavirus Grande-Bretagne Articles de Sam La Touch

UK Column News - 3rd March 2021

Brian Gerrish, Mike Robinson and Alex Thomson with today's UK Column News.

00:38 - Budget Day

Sources:
***********

HMRC Furlough Statistics: - https://bit.ly/3sNBeFk

IFS Report: - https://ifs.org.uk/publications/15320

Chancelors Statement: - 

IW Article: - https://cutt.ly/jl9CMQ4

National Debt Clock: - https://www.nationaldebtclock.co.uk/

Not The BBC Channel: - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCClhbLPi45TQ7hcjVdI387A

Eastern Approaches: - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCX5GXeg3XN63-4Irhgp9TIQ



08:14 - Tail of Two Contradictory COVID Narratives

Sources:
************

HSJ Article: - https://cutt.ly/2l9guaj

Mail Article: - https://archive.is/g2QvH 



09:41 - No Jab No Job Seemingly Gets A Boost from the Courts

Sources:
************

PM Article: - https://bit.ly/2O1mxiS



12:22 - Schools Proud To Support Children's Mental Health By Attacking It

Sources:
************

Guardian Article: - https://bit.ly/3qeNugj



14:25 - GAVI Whistleblower

Sources:
************

Oval Media Video: - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zp7Atr5iDYM

Astrid Stuckelbereger LinkedIn Profile: - https://archive.is/CosZT

Ingeborg Schumergruber Channel: - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCkrjAzXDobqQpxYj1_bSlfA

Prinicpia Scientifica Translation: - https://bit.ly/3sF3CZY

Planet Lockdown Lbry Channel: - https://odysee.com/@PlanetLockdown:6

PL Woflgang Wodarg Interview: - https://odysee.com/@PlanetLockdown:6/Wolfgang-Wodarg---Full-Interview-Ou...



23:15 - Vaccine Task Force Moved To DHSC - It's Not Business It's Health

Sources:
************

Government Statement: - https://bit.ly/3rfG39N



24:28 - Dolly Parton Promotes Vaccines On The BBC

Sources:
***********

BBC Executive Board: - https://archive.is/TP3uI



30:42 - European COVID 19 Reports Raise Yet More Questions About Vaccine Narratives

Sources:
***********

RTV Article: - https://bit.ly/3897T05 

Dutcyh Article: - https://cutt.ly/4l3qpE4

Informacion Article: - https://bit.ly/3be1WAR



32:00 - Criminalising People For Asking Questions

Sources:
***********

BMJ Article: - https://www.bmj.com/content/372/bmj.n272

Hate Creep Article: - https://www.ukcolumn.org/article/hate-creep

Express Article: - https://archive.is/40Vl1



38:33 - CPS Reveals Coronavirus Act Cases Don't Make It To Court

Sources:
************

CPS Report: - https://www.cps.gov.uk/cps/news/januarys-coronavirus-review-findings

Law Gazette Article: - https://bit.ly/3kFFXWy

GCC Article: - https://bit.ly/386RAAU

Rice vs Connolly 1966: - https://bit.ly/3sF9Bho

Explanation of Rice vs Connoly: - https://bit.ly/3bdCoDX



44:33 - BAME Community Raises Concerns About Vaccination

Sources:
***********

Celebrity Pie: - https://celebpie.com/dr-vin-diwakar-nhs-england/

Linked In Profile: - https://archive.is/Gxlzz

LA Times Article: - https://archive.is/2K28g  

BBC Articles: - https://cutt.ly/2l9Opau

BBC Article: - https://cutt.ly/al9D9E6

UK Column Special: - https://www.ukcolumn.org/ukcolumn-news/uk-column-live-special-paediatric...

BBC Article: - https://bit.ly/30bW4BI

Mail Article: - https://archive.is/JryoJ




57:008 - Nicola Sturgeon Gives Evidence In Parliamentary Inquiry

Sources:
************

Legal Advice: https://cutt.ly/0l3prnl

Scottish Parliamentary Inquiry Documents: - https://bit.ly/30n5s5T

Fraser Nelson Tweet: - https://twitter.com/FraserNelson/status/1366719902711771138



01:10:55 - CofE Money Lenders

Sources:
************

UKC Article: - https://www.ukcolumn.org/article/welbys-church-england-2021-%C2%A3trilli...

***
