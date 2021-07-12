Overblog
Actualités de UK Column du 12.07.21 (Vidéo)

par UK Column 12 Juillet 2021, 22:51 UK Column News Coronavirus Grande-Bretagne Articles de Sam La Touch

UK Column News 12th July 2021

Pour visualiser la vidéo cliquer ici

Mike Robinson and David Scott with today's news update from the UK Column.

00:22 - Lockdown Will Be Lifted Except When It Won't

Sources:
*************

Planned Statement: - https://bit.ly/3r8PPLF

Javid Statement: - https://archive.is/2soJZ




05:58 - Rediscover Summer With The Help Of The Government

Sources:
*************

Press Release: - https://bit.ly/3hZ4Awp






10:31 - Multiple Variant Case Discovered Apparently In Fake News Article

Sources:
*************

EN Article: - https://cutt.ly/ymPwttf

YP Article: - https://bit.ly/3kaOCSQ





17:24 - Australian Propaganda Goes Fear Porn Stratospheric




19:58 - US Considers Mandatory Vaccination 




22:01 - Adverse Reaction Statistics

Sources:
*************

UKC Yellow Card: - https://yellowcard.ukcolumn.org/yellow-card-reports





26:22 - CDC Offer Vaccines To Pregnant Women And Then Appears To Fake Science To Substantiate It

Sources:
************

CDC Report: - https://bit.ly/3k8MT08

CDC Paper: - https://cutt.ly/4mPwvke

JEJM Article: - https://cutt.ly/ZmPwS2N

NTT Statement: - https://bit.ly/3ebGDkp





33:52 - When A Retracted Paper Isn't Really Retracted, Just Censored

Sources:
************

"Retracted" Paper: - https://archive.is/a4aoe

Retraction (Censorship) Notice: - https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/34232371/





37:21 - Vaccine Minister Thanks Corporate Vaccine Sellers

Sources:
*************

Nadhim Zahawi Statement: - https://bit.ly/3xBrJf6





40:29 - A Sustainable COVID Recovery

Sources:
**************

Press Release: - https://bit.ly/3k85Rnw





44:52 - Lawyers For Liberty Serve Notices





49:22 - Vaccine Rollout Scandal

Sources:
***********

CW Article: - https://cutt.ly/6mPeBf6





53:47 - Price Stability Is Achieved Through Inflation Says ECB Economists

Sources:
**************

ECB Announcement: - https://bit.ly/3xGEHIE

Haldane & Bailey Comments: - https://archive.is/WYV8g

National Article: - https://bit.ly/3hz2PHc

PL Article: - https://bit.ly/3hxAbpT 





01:01:56 - Carbon Credits Shell Game 

Sources:
*************

NWG Tweet - https://twitter.com/NatWestGroup/status/1412780970382659591

NWG Article: - https://bit.ly/3hz51OW






01:05:00 - Censors Are Concerned That Global Tax May Hamper their Censorship Efforts

Sources:
*************

BBC Article: - https://archive.is/bNCW2

Sunak Statement: - https://bit.ly/3ea8txy






01:06:22 - Some Parliamentarians Appear To Know Nothing Including Who their Own Constituents Are

Sources:
*************

Scotsman Article: - https://bit.ly/3yRfxaq 





01:14:22 - EU Plans A Strategic Compass As Russia Warns of Tensions

Sources:
**************

EU strategic Compass: - https://bit.ly/3hYmcZy

EU SC: - https://bit.ly/3k8j0gm

NW Article: - https://bit.ly/3wGoHVK





01:18:38 - LGBTQ+ Chorus Say They Are Coming for The Children

Sources:
*************

AG Article: https://bit.ly/3r4Cvb4

***
Pour toute question ou remarque merci de nous contacter à l'adresse mail suivante : samlatouch@protonmail.com.

Pour savoir pourquoi nous avons dû changer d'e-mail : cliquez ici.
----
- Rapport de l'IRSEM de novembre 2018. Comment l'armée française considère le blog de SLT et ...les autres

