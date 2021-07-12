Actualités de UK Column du 12.07.21 (Vidéo)

Mike Robinson and David Scott with today's news update from the UK Column.

00:22 - Lockdown Will Be Lifted Except When It Won't



Planned Statement: - https://bit.ly/3r8PPLF



Javid Statement: - https://archive.is/2soJZ









05:58 - Rediscover Summer With The Help Of The Government



Press Release: - https://bit.ly/3hZ4Awp













10:31 - Multiple Variant Case Discovered Apparently In Fake News Article



EN Article: - https://cutt.ly/ymPwttf



YP Article: - https://bit.ly/3kaOCSQ











17:24 - Australian Propaganda Goes Fear Porn Stratospheric









19:58 - US Considers Mandatory Vaccination









22:01 - Adverse Reaction Statistics



UKC Yellow Card: - https://yellowcard.ukcolumn.org/yellow-card-reports











26:22 - CDC Offer Vaccines To Pregnant Women And Then Appears To Fake Science To Substantiate It



CDC Report: - https://bit.ly/3k8MT08



CDC Paper: - https://cutt.ly/4mPwvke



JEJM Article: - https://cutt.ly/ZmPwS2N



NTT Statement: - https://bit.ly/3ebGDkp











33:52 - When A Retracted Paper Isn't Really Retracted, Just Censored



"Retracted" Paper: - https://archive.is/a4aoe



Retraction (Censorship) Notice: - https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/34232371/











37:21 - Vaccine Minister Thanks Corporate Vaccine Sellers



Nadhim Zahawi Statement: - https://bit.ly/3xBrJf6











40:29 - A Sustainable COVID Recovery



Press Release: - https://bit.ly/3k85Rnw











44:52 - Lawyers For Liberty Serve Notices











49:22 - Vaccine Rollout Scandal



CW Article: - https://cutt.ly/6mPeBf6











53:47 - Price Stability Is Achieved Through Inflation Says ECB Economists



ECB Announcement: - https://bit.ly/3xGEHIE



Haldane & Bailey Comments: - https://archive.is/WYV8g



National Article: - https://bit.ly/3hz2PHc



PL Article: - https://bit.ly/3hxAbpT











01:01:56 - Carbon Credits Shell Game



NWG Tweet - https://twitter.com/NatWestGroup/status/1412780970382659591



NWG Article: - https://bit.ly/3hz51OW













01:05:00 - Censors Are Concerned That Global Tax May Hamper their Censorship Efforts



BBC Article: - https://archive.is/bNCW2



Sunak Statement: - https://bit.ly/3ea8txy













01:06:22 - Some Parliamentarians Appear To Know Nothing Including Who their Own Constituents Are



Scotsman Article: - https://bit.ly/3yRfxaq











01:14:22 - EU Plans A Strategic Compass As Russia Warns of Tensions



EU strategic Compass: - https://bit.ly/3hYmcZy



EU SC: - https://bit.ly/3k8j0gm



NW Article: - https://bit.ly/3wGoHVK











01:18:38 - LGBTQ+ Chorus Say They Are Coming for The Children



AG Article: https://bit.ly/3r4Cvb4