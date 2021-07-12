Actualités de UK Column du 12.07.21 (Vidéo)

UK Column News 12th July 2021
Pour visualiser la vidéo cliquer ici
Mike Robinson and David Scott with today's news update from the UK Column.
00:22 - Lockdown Will Be Lifted Except When It Won't
Sources:
*************
Planned Statement: - https://bit.ly/3r8PPLF
Javid Statement: - https://archive.is/2soJZ
05:58 - Rediscover Summer With The Help Of The Government
Sources:
*************
Press Release: - https://bit.ly/3hZ4Awp
10:31 - Multiple Variant Case Discovered Apparently In Fake News Article
Sources:
*************
EN Article: - https://cutt.ly/ymPwttf
YP Article: - https://bit.ly/3kaOCSQ
17:24 - Australian Propaganda Goes Fear Porn Stratospheric
19:58 - US Considers Mandatory Vaccination
22:01 - Adverse Reaction Statistics
Sources:
*************
UKC Yellow Card: - https://yellowcard.ukcolumn.org/yellow-card-reports
26:22 - CDC Offer Vaccines To Pregnant Women And Then Appears To Fake Science To Substantiate It
Sources:
************
CDC Report: - https://bit.ly/3k8MT08
CDC Paper: - https://cutt.ly/4mPwvke
JEJM Article: - https://cutt.ly/ZmPwS2N
NTT Statement: - https://bit.ly/3ebGDkp
33:52 - When A Retracted Paper Isn't Really Retracted, Just Censored
Sources:
************
"Retracted" Paper: - https://archive.is/a4aoe
Retraction (Censorship) Notice: - https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/34232371/
37:21 - Vaccine Minister Thanks Corporate Vaccine Sellers
Sources:
*************
Nadhim Zahawi Statement: - https://bit.ly/3xBrJf6
40:29 - A Sustainable COVID Recovery
Sources:
**************
Press Release: - https://bit.ly/3k85Rnw
44:52 - Lawyers For Liberty Serve Notices
49:22 - Vaccine Rollout Scandal
Sources:
***********
CW Article: - https://cutt.ly/6mPeBf6
53:47 - Price Stability Is Achieved Through Inflation Says ECB Economists
Sources:
**************
ECB Announcement: - https://bit.ly/3xGEHIE
Haldane & Bailey Comments: - https://archive.is/WYV8g
National Article: - https://bit.ly/3hz2PHc
PL Article: - https://bit.ly/3hxAbpT
01:01:56 - Carbon Credits Shell Game
Sources:
*************
NWG Tweet - https://twitter.com/NatWestGroup/status/1412780970382659591
NWG Article: - https://bit.ly/3hz51OW
01:05:00 - Censors Are Concerned That Global Tax May Hamper their Censorship Efforts
Sources:
*************
BBC Article: - https://archive.is/bNCW2
Sunak Statement: - https://bit.ly/3ea8txy
01:06:22 - Some Parliamentarians Appear To Know Nothing Including Who their Own Constituents Are
Sources:
*************
Scotsman Article: - https://bit.ly/3yRfxaq
01:14:22 - EU Plans A Strategic Compass As Russia Warns of Tensions
Sources:
**************
EU strategic Compass: - https://bit.ly/3hYmcZy
EU SC: - https://bit.ly/3k8j0gm
NW Article: - https://bit.ly/3wGoHVK
01:18:38 - LGBTQ+ Chorus Say They Are Coming for The Children
Sources:
*************
AG Article: https://bit.ly/3r4Cvb4
***
Pour toute question ou remarque merci de nous contacter à l'adresse mail suivante : samlatouch@protonmail.com.
Pour savoir pourquoi nous avons dû changer d'e-mail : cliquez ici.
----
- Rapport de l'IRSEM de novembre 2018. Comment l'armée française considère le blog de SLT et ...les autres