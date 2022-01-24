Overblog
UK Column News - 24.01.22 (Vidéo)

par UK Column 24 Janvier 2022, 20:02 UK Column News Coronavirus Articles de Sam La Touch

UK Column News - 24.01.22

Voir la vidéo

Brian Gerrish, Mike Robinson, David Scott and Katy-Jo Murfin with today's UK Column News.

00:28 - Massive Pro-Freedom Protests Again To Support The NHS

Sources:
*****************

Daily Skeptic: - https://bit.ly/3GZnSx8

Medical Fascism: - https://bit.ly/3s3Pqv9

CHDE Brussels: - https://bit.ly/348qvOI

Politico Article: - https://politi.co/3KGufYa 




18:29 - Reuters Fact Free Fact checking 

Sources:
***************

Reuters Fact Check 001: - https://reut.rs/3G0fxYy

Met Police Statement: - https://bit.ly/3rMZ2Kh 

Reuters Fact Check 002: - https://reut.rs/3nTauTQ




22:28 - Health Secretary Admits That COVID numbers Are Wrong As Narrative Collapses

Sources:
*****************

Telegraph Article: - https://archive.fo/yoeIC

Carole Malone Article 001: - https://archive.fo/u2vdr

Carole Malone Article 002: - https://archive.fo/36X7n




24:42 - UK Health Security Agency Punt Expensive Therapeutics For The Pharmaceutical Industry

Sources:
****************

UKHSA Report: - https://bit.ly/3KHozgT




27:43 - Safer Activities

Sources:
*****************

BB Article: - https://bit.ly/3nVQ8cy

BB Video: - https://bit.ly/3tVJ1EH




29:52 - ReAct Patient Led Research

Sources:
*****************

ReAct 19: - https://www.react19.org/




32:29 - Scotland Badges The Worried Well To Help Them Stay Fearful

Sources:
*****************

BBC Article: - https://archive.fo/RoFHn




34:19 - Education Secretary Insist Children Are At Risk From Covid 

Sources:
***************

Zahawi Statement: - https://bit.ly/3KQu90z




35:53 - Israeli Medical Scientists Open Letter To Government

Sources:
******************

Rio Times Article: - https://bit.ly/3fRuUI6



38:00 - MEP Defines Government Agendas and Real Liberty

Sources:
*****************

MEP Christine Andersen Speech: - https://bit.ly/3AvhxHq



40:36 - David Noakes GoFundMe: - https://bit.ly/3nOLE7t



41:00 - Email Highlights The Need For Us All To Act



42:06 - Email To UKC Viewer From CEO Shows A Remarkable Degree Of Ignorance Fuelling Their Authoritarian Diktats


 
45:27 - UKC Viewer MHRA Response To FOIR Reveals Vague 

Sources:
****************

UKC Yellow Card: - https://bit.ly/3FRBpoV

NewsPunch Article: - https://archive.fo/PZCeh

Dr Marcia Angell: - https://bit.ly/3qTJntB

Recommended Reading: - https://bit.ly/3nOMO2P




49:16 - Impact of Covid Measures On Live Performance

Sources:
***************

Selladoor Statement: - https://bit.ly/359lHJ8

Stage Article: - https://bit.ly/35dkHnn



57:55 - UKHSA Change The Data Format Again As More Caveats Creep In

Sources:
*****************

TCW Article: - https://bit.ly/3fQadfO



01:04:22 - Heaping More Pressure On Russia Over Ukraine

Sources:
*****************

Liz Truss Statement: - https://archive.fo/hSEnB

BBC Article: - https://archive.fo/XZDdW



01:07:26 - Will Scandinavian Countries Join NATO

Sources:
*****************

M0D Tweet: - https://bit.ly/3qOKYki

NATO Meeting Announcement: - https://bit.ly/3tOyI5g

NATO Press Release: - https://bit.ly/3fPGy6y



01:09:20 - Yet Another US DoD Exercise

Sources:
*****************

DoD Article: - https://bit.ly/3AtpGvQ

USNI Article: - https://bit.ly/3nT9ajK

Russian MoD Tweet: - https://bit.ly/3nTBHps




01:12:21 - More GMO In Our Food?

Sources:
****************

GM Freezes Article: https://bit.ly/3Ix2kbA



01:13:38 - The World Population Deception

Sources:
*****************

OWinD Graph: - https://bit.ly/3qW3hnF

NY Times Article: - https://nyti.ms/33N0019


 
01:15:39 - Geoff Campbell Inquest

Sources:
*****************

AE9/11 Article: https://bit.ly/344hOEK



01:17:11 - Justice for Sefan Sutherland

Sources:
*****************

BBC Article: - https://bit.ly/3AqRwZu

DR Article: - https://bit.ly/3r5zZ6p

UKC Article: - https://bit.ly/35dyme5
