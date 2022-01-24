UK Column News - 24.01.22 (Vidéo)

UK Column News - 24.01.22
Brian Gerrish, Mike Robinson, David Scott and Katy-Jo Murfin with today's UK Column News.
18:29 - Reuters Fact Free Fact checking
22:28 - Health Secretary Admits That COVID numbers Are Wrong As Narrative Collapses
24:42 - UK Health Security Agency Punt Expensive Therapeutics For The Pharmaceutical Industry
27:43 - Safer Activities
29:52 - ReAct Patient Led Research
32:29 - Scotland Badges The Worried Well To Help Them Stay Fearful
34:19 - Education Secretary Insist Children Are At Risk From Covid
35:53 - Israeli Medical Scientists Open Letter To Government
38:00 - MEP Defines Government Agendas and Real Liberty
40:36 - David Noakes GoFundMe: - https://bit.ly/3nOLE7t
41:00 - Email Highlights The Need For Us All To Act
42:06 - Email To UKC Viewer From CEO Shows A Remarkable Degree Of Ignorance Fuelling Their Authoritarian Diktats
49:16 - Impact of Covid Measures On Live Performance
57:55 - UKHSA Change The Data Format Again As More Caveats Creep In
01:04:22 - Heaping More Pressure On Russia Over Ukraine
01:07:26 - Will Scandinavian Countries Join NATO
01:09:20 - Yet Another US DoD Exercise
01:12:21 - More GMO In Our Food?
01:13:38 - The World Population Deception
01:17:11 - Justice for Sefan Sutherland
