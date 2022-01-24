UK Column News - 24.01.22 (Vidéo)

00:28 - Massive Pro-Freedom Protests Again To Support The NHSSources:*****************Daily Skeptic: -Medical Fascism: -CHDE Brussels: -Politico Article: -18:29 - Reuters Fact Free Fact checkingSources:***************Reuters Fact Check 001: -Met Police Statement: -Reuters Fact Check 002: -22:28 - Health Secretary Admits That COVID numbers Are Wrong As Narrative CollapsesSources:*****************Telegraph Article: -Carole Malone Article 001: -Carole Malone Article 002: -24:42 - UK Health Security Agency Punt Expensive Therapeutics For The Pharmaceutical IndustrySources:****************UKHSA Report: -27:43 - Safer ActivitiesSources:*****************BB Article: -BB Video: -29:52 - ReAct Patient Led ResearchSources:*****************ReAct 19: -32:29 - Scotland Badges The Worried Well To Help Them Stay FearfulSources:*****************BBC Article: -34:19 - Education Secretary Insist Children Are At Risk From CovidSources:***************Zahawi Statement: -35:53 - Israeli Medical Scientists Open Letter To GovernmentSources:******************Rio Times Article: -38:00 - MEP Defines Government Agendas and Real LibertySources:*****************MEP Christine Andersen Speech: -40:36 - David Noakes GoFundMe: -41:00 - Email Highlights The Need For Us All To Act42:06 - Email To UKC Viewer From CEO Shows A Remarkable Degree Of Ignorance Fuelling Their Authoritarian Diktats