Fin décembre Netanyahou déclarait qu'il cherchait des pays pour "absorber" les Palestiniens de Gaza

Traduction SLT :
M. Netanyahou déclare qu'il cherche des pays pour "absorber" les Palestiniens de Gaza
Ses commentaires sont le dernier signe en date que l'objectif d'Israël est de nettoyer ethniquement Gaza des Palestiniens.
par Dave DeCamp@DecampDave #Netanyahu #Gaza #Palestine #Palestiniens #Israël https://t.co/JJ46bpUvSV pic.twitter.com/T2nkfZzy1k
- Antiwar.com (@Antiwarcom) 27 décembre 2023
