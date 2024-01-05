Overblog
Fin décembre Netanyahou déclarait qu'il cherchait des pays pour "absorber" les Palestiniens de Gaza

par MEE / Antiwar / Times of Israel 5 Janvier 2024, 10:02 Nettoyage ethnique Gaza Netanyahu Génocide Palestiniens Palestine Colonialisme Articles de Sam La Touch

Traduction SLT :

M. Netanyahou déclare qu'il cherche des pays pour "absorber" les Palestiniens de Gaza
    Ses commentaires sont le dernier signe en date que l'objectif d'Israël est de nettoyer ethniquement Gaza des Palestiniens.
    par Dave DeCamp@DecampDave #Netanyahu #Gaza #Palestine #Palestiniens #Israël https://t.co/JJ46bpUvSV pic.twitter.com/T2nkfZzy1k
    - Antiwar.com (@Antiwarcom) 27 décembre 2023

Lire aussi :
- Middle East Eye War on Gaza: Netanyahu looking for countries 'to absorb' ethnically cleansed Palestinians
- Time of Israel Report: Netanyahu sought US pressure on Egypt to absorb Gaza refugees was rebuffed

 
