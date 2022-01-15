UK Column News - 14.01.22

Brian Gerrish and Mike Robinson with today's UK Column News.

00:24 - Cognitive Obfuscation



Sources:

****************



Mail article: - https://bit.ly/3twrfYm



Simon Ruda BIT Profile: - https://bit.ly/3GvVwKr



Ed Bradon BIT Profile: - https://bit.ly/3I4zu1N



David Halpern BIT Profile: - https://bit.ly/3tHMQNR



Telegraph Article: - https://archive.fo/o7PD0



UK Column 8th November 2016: - https://bit.ly/3I6qXvi



Mindspace Document: - https://bit.ly/3tsSiE4



UKC Search Halpern: - https://bit.ly/3nqjm2M













13:05 - Focusing Boosters On Young People Amid Weird Government Statistical Claims



Sources:

**************



The Herald Data: - https://bit.ly/3Gvsk6y



The Irish Times: - https://bit.ly/3zWV19Q











21:02 - GMB Attack Consultant Anesthetists For Defending His Own Rights



Sources:

***************



English English Video: - https://bit.ly/3tsWP9E











33:36 - The MHRA Dodge A Simple Question Using Spurious Reasoning











38:40 - MSM Have Barely Started To Catch Up With UK Column



Sources:

****************



Mail Article: - https://bit.ly/3zZNfMz



Guardian Article: - https://archive.fo/JYQnY



Calderwood Resignation: - https://bit.ly/3npKpv8



BBC Article: - https://archive.fo/dXSme



Telegraph Article: - https://archive.fo/8lfXU











42:10 - Questions For Sue Gray's Investigation of Party-Gate



Sources:

***************



CSW Artyicle: - https://bit.ly/33BrF4F



BBC Article: - https://archive.fo/908Ap









46:16 - David Noakes Fundraiser: - https://bit.ly/3GvDPef









47:05 - UK Column Viewer Highlights Mandatory Jabs For The Military









49:21 - Fear Isn't Just A Propaganda Tactic Reserved For Covid



Sources:

****************



RTE Article: - https://bit.ly/3rhRQps



CNBC Article: - https://cnb.cx/3GJlivb



Mail Article: - https://bit.ly/34VACa1



Liz Truss Statement: - https://bit.ly/3qB2YPf



FCO Spending: - https://bit.ly/3qsBkDP



Navy Lookout Article: - https://bit.ly/3fqbfis









56:52 - NATO Russia Dialogue



Sources:

****************



NATO Opinion: - https://bit.ly/3I5NDvL



Russia Request: - https://bit.ly/34QWUcR



Jens Stoltenberg Statement: - https://bit.ly/3tsiazL



Sky News Article: - https://bit.ly/3FA5TvO



Reuters Article: - https://reut.rs/33FaTly



HMS Prince of Wales Tweet: - https://bit.ly/3zWXmBQ



Alexander Lukashevich Statement: - https://tass.com/world/1387871











01:00:57 - Virgin Space Launch



Sources:

***************



Virgin Report: - https://bit.ly/3I8vLQL



SpaceX: - https://bit.ly/3KbHO1J













01:04:48 - BBC Uncomfortable About Their Ties To Paedophiles



Sources:

****************



BBC Article 001: - https://archive.fo/J7Kwf



BBC Article 002: - https://archive.fo/zQWeJ