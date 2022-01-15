Overblog
UK Column News - 14.01.22

UK Column News - 14.01.22

UK Column News - 14th January 2022

Brian Gerrish and Mike Robinson with today's UK Column News.

00:24 - Cognitive Obfuscation

Sources:
****************

Mail article: - https://bit.ly/3twrfYm

Simon Ruda BIT Profile: - https://bit.ly/3GvVwKr 

Ed Bradon BIT Profile: - https://bit.ly/3I4zu1N

David Halpern BIT Profile: - https://bit.ly/3tHMQNR

Telegraph Article: - https://archive.fo/o7PD0

UK Column 8th November 2016: - https://bit.ly/3I6qXvi

Mindspace Document: - https://bit.ly/3tsSiE4

UKC Search Halpern: - https://bit.ly/3nqjm2M






13:05 - Focusing Boosters On Young People Amid Weird Government Statistical Claims

Sources:
**************

The Herald Data: - https://bit.ly/3Gvsk6y

The Irish Times: - https://bit.ly/3zWV19Q





21:02 - GMB Attack Consultant Anesthetists For Defending His Own Rights

Sources:
***************

English English Video: - https://bit.ly/3tsWP9E





33:36 - The MHRA Dodge A Simple Question Using Spurious Reasoning





38:40 - MSM Have Barely Started To Catch Up With UK Column

Sources:
****************

Mail Article: - https://bit.ly/3zZNfMz

Guardian Article: - https://archive.fo/JYQnY

Calderwood Resignation: - https://bit.ly/3npKpv8

BBC Article: - https://archive.fo/dXSme

Telegraph Article: - https://archive.fo/8lfXU





42:10 - Questions For Sue Gray's Investigation of Party-Gate

Sources:
***************

CSW Artyicle: - https://bit.ly/33BrF4F

BBC Article: - https://archive.fo/908Ap 




46:16 - David Noakes Fundraiser: - https://bit.ly/3GvDPef




47:05 - UK Column Viewer Highlights Mandatory Jabs For The Military




49:21 - Fear Isn't Just A Propaganda Tactic Reserved For Covid

Sources:
****************

RTE Article: - https://bit.ly/3rhRQps

CNBC Article: -  https://cnb.cx/3GJlivb

Mail Article: - https://bit.ly/34VACa1

Liz Truss Statement: - https://bit.ly/3qB2YPf

FCO Spending: - https://bit.ly/3qsBkDP

Navy Lookout Article: - https://bit.ly/3fqbfis




56:52 - NATO Russia Dialogue 

Sources:
****************

NATO Opinion: - https://bit.ly/3I5NDvL

Russia Request: - https://bit.ly/34QWUcR

Jens Stoltenberg Statement: - https://bit.ly/3tsiazL

Sky News Article: - https://bit.ly/3FA5TvO

Reuters Article: - https://reut.rs/33FaTly

HMS Prince of Wales Tweet: -  https://bit.ly/3zWXmBQ

Alexander Lukashevich Statement: - https://tass.com/world/1387871





01:00:57 - Virgin Space Launch

Sources:
***************

Virgin Report: - https://bit.ly/3I8vLQL

SpaceX: - https://bit.ly/3KbHO1J






01:04:48 - BBC Uncomfortable About Their Ties To Paedophiles

Sources:
****************

BBC Article 001: - https://archive.fo/J7Kwf

BBC Article 002: - https://archive.fo/zQWeJ

