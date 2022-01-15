UK Column News - 14.01.22

Brian Gerrish and Mike Robinson with today's UK Column News.
00:24 - Cognitive Obfuscation
Sources:
****************
Mail article: - https://bit.ly/3twrfYm
Simon Ruda BIT Profile: - https://bit.ly/3GvVwKr
Ed Bradon BIT Profile: - https://bit.ly/3I4zu1N
David Halpern BIT Profile: - https://bit.ly/3tHMQNR
Telegraph Article: - https://archive.fo/o7PD0
UK Column 8th November 2016: - https://bit.ly/3I6qXvi
Mindspace Document: - https://bit.ly/3tsSiE4
UKC Search Halpern: - https://bit.ly/3nqjm2M
13:05 - Focusing Boosters On Young People Amid Weird Government Statistical Claims
Sources:
**************
The Herald Data: - https://bit.ly/3Gvsk6y
The Irish Times: - https://bit.ly/3zWV19Q
21:02 - GMB Attack Consultant Anesthetists For Defending His Own Rights
Sources:
***************
English English Video: - https://bit.ly/3tsWP9E
33:36 - The MHRA Dodge A Simple Question Using Spurious Reasoning
38:40 - MSM Have Barely Started To Catch Up With UK Column
Sources:
****************
Mail Article: - https://bit.ly/3zZNfMz
Guardian Article: - https://archive.fo/JYQnY
Calderwood Resignation: - https://bit.ly/3npKpv8
BBC Article: - https://archive.fo/dXSme
Telegraph Article: - https://archive.fo/8lfXU
42:10 - Questions For Sue Gray's Investigation of Party-Gate
Sources:
***************
CSW Artyicle: - https://bit.ly/33BrF4F
BBC Article: - https://archive.fo/908Ap
46:16 - David Noakes Fundraiser: - https://bit.ly/3GvDPef
47:05 - UK Column Viewer Highlights Mandatory Jabs For The Military
49:21 - Fear Isn't Just A Propaganda Tactic Reserved For Covid
Sources:
****************
RTE Article: - https://bit.ly/3rhRQps
CNBC Article: - https://cnb.cx/3GJlivb
Mail Article: - https://bit.ly/34VACa1
Liz Truss Statement: - https://bit.ly/3qB2YPf
FCO Spending: - https://bit.ly/3qsBkDP
Navy Lookout Article: - https://bit.ly/3fqbfis
56:52 - NATO Russia Dialogue
Sources:
****************
NATO Opinion: - https://bit.ly/3I5NDvL
Russia Request: - https://bit.ly/34QWUcR
Jens Stoltenberg Statement: - https://bit.ly/3tsiazL
Sky News Article: - https://bit.ly/3FA5TvO
Reuters Article: - https://reut.rs/33FaTly
HMS Prince of Wales Tweet: - https://bit.ly/3zWXmBQ
Alexander Lukashevich Statement: - https://tass.com/world/1387871
01:00:57 - Virgin Space Launch
Sources:
***************
Virgin Report: - https://bit.ly/3I8vLQL
SpaceX: - https://bit.ly/3KbHO1J
01:04:48 - BBC Uncomfortable About Their Ties To Paedophiles
Sources:
****************
BBC Article 001: - https://archive.fo/J7Kwf
BBC Article 002: - https://archive.fo/zQWeJ